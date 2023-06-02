Serpent OS Shines New Light On Solus Partnership, Pushing More D Language Code

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 3 June 2023 at 06:18 AM EDT. 12 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
Serpent OS started out as a new Linux distribution started by Ikey Doherty, the same developer that rose to fame for starting the Solus Linux distribution prior to a hiatus. Serpent OS was getting off the ground when the surprise full-circle announcement came in April that Solus Linux would build off Serpent OS.

Solus Linux will be building off Serpent OS while both Joshua Strobl and Ikey Doherty are becoming re-involved with this Linux distribution known for the Budgie desktop and has been popular with enthusiasts for years.

Solus Linux


Following that April announcement, we've been eager to hear more about the joint Serpent OS and Solus Linux plans. On Friday night a new blog post appeared to highlight some of their intentions. The main takeaway is that Serpent OS and Solus will largely share source and binary repositories. Solus though will have an overlay repository for some extras where things differ.

As for how to look at these two Linux distributions now: Serpent OS will be focused on providing a "developer experience" ISO while Solus will be focused on providing "the quality user experience they have always provided." Serpent OS and Solus will basically share a single core while both teams "deliver on a larger vision."

Serpent OS will continue writing new code -- for building the Linux distribution, related tooling, etc -- within the D programming language. The D language was heavily praised by Serpent OS:
"This is not a "Rust vs D" flamebait post - some people are extraordinarily gifted with Rust. I'm not one of those people, and I firmly believe that D is highly underrated and misunderstood. In recent times D has been going from strength to strength, demonstrating itself as a capable systems programming language and adapting to developer requirements. We'd like to be a part of that future."

Those wishing to learn more can do so via the SerpentOS.com blog.
12 Comments
Related News
Mageia 9 Beta 2 Released With Linux 6.3 Kernel, KDE Plasma 5.27 + GNOME 44 Desktops
AlmaLinux 8.8 Released For Those Relying On RHEL8
OpenBMC 2.14 Apparently Released
Rocky Linux 9.2 Released With Intel Arc Graphics Support, AArch64 64kb Page Size Kernel
AlmaLinux 9.2 Released As Free Alternative To Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2
Alpine Linux 3.18 Released - Powered By Linux 6.1 LTS, Musl Libc 1.2.4
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
XFS Metadata Corruption On Linux 6.3 Tracked Down To One Missing One-Line Patch
System76 Virgo Aims To Be The Quietest Yet Most Performant Linux Laptop
Those Using The XFS File-System Will Want To Avoid Linux 6.3 For Now
Intel Arc Graphics A750/A770 Quick Linux Competition With The Radeon RX 7600
Linux Patches Improve VM Guest Performance When The Host Encounters Memory Pressure
Vulkan 1.3.251 Released With One New Extension Worked On By Valve, Nintendo & Others
Wine 8.9 Released With More Wayland Bits, Mono 8.0 Upgrade
KDE Plasma 6.0's Night Color Mode Will Work With NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver