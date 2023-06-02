Serpent OS Shines New Light On Solus Partnership, Pushing More D Language Code
Serpent OS started out as a new Linux distribution started by Ikey Doherty, the same developer that rose to fame for starting the Solus Linux distribution prior to a hiatus. Serpent OS was getting off the ground when the surprise full-circle announcement came in April that Solus Linux would build off Serpent OS.
Solus Linux will be building off Serpent OS while both Joshua Strobl and Ikey Doherty are becoming re-involved with this Linux distribution known for the Budgie desktop and has been popular with enthusiasts for years.
Following that April announcement, we've been eager to hear more about the joint Serpent OS and Solus Linux plans. On Friday night a new blog post appeared to highlight some of their intentions. The main takeaway is that Serpent OS and Solus will largely share source and binary repositories. Solus though will have an overlay repository for some extras where things differ.
As for how to look at these two Linux distributions now: Serpent OS will be focused on providing a "developer experience" ISO while Solus will be focused on providing "the quality user experience they have always provided." Serpent OS and Solus will basically share a single core while both teams "deliver on a larger vision."
Serpent OS will continue writing new code -- for building the Linux distribution, related tooling, etc -- within the D programming language. The D language was heavily praised by Serpent OS:
"This is not a "Rust vs D" flamebait post - some people are extraordinarily gifted with Rust. I'm not one of those people, and I firmly believe that D is highly underrated and misunderstood. In recent times D has been going from strength to strength, demonstrating itself as a capable systems programming language and adapting to developer requirements. We'd like to be a part of that future."
Those wishing to learn more can do so via the SerpentOS.com blog.
