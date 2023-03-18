Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Serpent OS Build Infrastructure Launched
Last year Ikey began focusing more on Serpent OS as his latest open-source software project. Back in November he noted the build infrastructure and tooling was almost ready for this original Linux distribution and in December marked the first public OS release.
Ikey announced this weekend that the Serpent OS build infrastructure has launched. As part of that is the Serpent dashboard to shed public insight into the current builds.
With that infrastructure work out of the way, they are now pursuing proper GNOME packaging and then working towards a new spin as their first "real" ISO release.
In addition to his work on Serpent OS, Ikey Doherty also recently announced he's now working for the Thunderbird email client as a developer as well.