Serpent OS Build Infrastructure Launched

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 19 March 2023 at 09:20 AM EDT. 2 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS
Serpent OS as the new Linux distribution project by Solus Linux founder Ikey Doherty has made public its build infrastructure as it begins building more packages and opening up packaging work to outside contributors.

Last year Ikey began focusing more on Serpent OS as his latest open-source software project. Back in November he noted the build infrastructure and tooling was almost ready for this original Linux distribution and in December marked the first public OS release.

Ikey announced this weekend that the Serpent OS build infrastructure has launched. As part of that is the Serpent dashboard to shed public insight into the current builds.

Serpent OS Summit


With that infrastructure work out of the way, they are now pursuing proper GNOME packaging and then working towards a new spin as their first "real" ISO release.

In addition to his work on Serpent OS, Ikey Doherty also recently announced he's now working for the Thunderbird email client as a developer as well.
2 Comments
Related News
Amazon Linux 2023 Reaches GA, Built Atop Fedora
Vanilla OS 2.0 Shifting From Ubuntu Base To Debian Sid
Armbian 23.02 ARM/RISC-V OS Released With Linux 6.1 LTS Kernel
Gentoo Had A Busy 2022 With A Weekly LiveGUI ISO, Gpkg Binary Packages For Portage
A Non-GNU Linux Distribution Built With LLVM & BSD Software Aims For Alpha Next Month
RustyHermit Delivers A Rust-Based, Modular Unikernel For MicroVMs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ipmitool Repository Archived, Developer Suspended By GitHub
Linux Kernel Networking Driver Development Impacted By Russian Sanctions
Still Have A Use For Adobe Flash? Ruffle Is Working To Safely Emulate It In Rust
Linux 6.4 To Remove Old Workaround For Running On Very Outdated Distributions
Linux 6.4 Looking To Drop The SLOB Memory Allocator
Fedora 38 Beta Released With Many Exciting Updates
Intel Thunder Bay Is Officially Canceled, Linux Driver Code To Be Removed
GNOME 44 Release Candidate Arrives With Many Last Minute Changes