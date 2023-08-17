SUSE To Be Taken Private By Its Largest Shareholder

The SUSE organization has changed hands many times over the years... From being its own independent company to the notable acquisition by Novell two decades ago. Over the past decade SUSE has changed hands between Attachmate, Micro Focus, EQT Partners, and then went public back in 2021 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Now two years later it is being taken private.Marcel LUX III SARL (Marcel) as the largest shareholder in SUSE is planning to take the company private and delist it from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. SUSE will be merged with an unlisted Luxembourg entity. Marcel currently owns a 79% stake in SUSE. Those existing SUSE shareholders not wanting to sell their stake in the company can continue to stay invested in SUSE as a private entity.



A look back at SUSE Linux during its Novell era.

"SUSE’s Management Board and Supervisory Board support the strategic opportunity from delisting of the company as it will allow SUSE to focus fully on its operational priorities and execution of its long-term strategy. To this end SUSE has entered into a Transaction Framework Agreement (TFA) with Marcel to facilitate the transaction, including through paying the interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid to all shareholders prior to the settlement of the Offer and will allow Marcel to finance its purchase of SUSE shares under the Offer and certain transaction costs incurred by it."