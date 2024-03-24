SDL3 Preview Release Aims To Help Test The New SDL 3.0 API
Sam Lantinga released an SDL preview release today of SDL3 for helping to encourage developers to test out the new SDL 3.0 API.
SDL3 has been seeing many improvements for this cross-platform hardware/software abstraction layer that is commonly used by cross-platform games. A Vulkan renderer is added, a storage API, colorspace and HDR related improvements, rumble support for the Steam Deck, child pop-up windows, preferring Wayland over X11, and gutting a lot of old code.
In today's SDL 3.0 pre-release announcement, the API additions have been described as:
- The API has been significantly reworked to be easier to use and more consistent
- The 2D rendering API now has support for more advanced colorspaces and HDR rendering
- The 2D rendering API now has a Vulkan backend
- An example of hardware accelerated video playback using ffmpeg has been added in test/testffmpeg.c
- The shaped window API has been replaced with transparent windows
- Time and date functions have been added in SDL_time.h
- Support for webcam video capture has been added in SDL_camera.h
- Support for handling pens and tablets has been added in SDL_pen.h
- Support for file open and save dialogs has been added in SDL_dialog.h
- Cross-platform functions for working with files and directories are available in SDL_filesystem.h
- A cross-platform abstraction for working with user and game data has been added in SDL_storage.h
- Handling of main() has been moved to a header library and an optional callback-based program flow is available
- Support for simple object properties has been added in SDL_properties.h. These properties are available on many SDL objects, and can be used for more advanced functionality.
Downloads and more details on this SDL 3 developer preview release via GitHub.
