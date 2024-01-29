Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
SDL 3.0 Adds Colorspace Concept, More Code Coming From Valve Around HDR
The latest major feature work to bring up around SDL3 is an the initial concept of colorspace has been added to the SDL library. Additionally, there are some pending merge requests around high dynamic range (HDR) properties.
This pull by Sam Lantinga of Valve has been merged. The code adds in RGB and YCbCr color types to the SDL interface, color ranges, and other colorspace properties.
Separately there is this pull for adding HDR surface properties and tone mapping from HDR to SDR. Also, another pull thath as been merged for adding support for other HDR color primaries. All of this merged in the past week.
With the beautiful Steam Deck OLED out there, it's great seeing all of the ongoing improvements Valve engineers are working on for better supporting HDR support on Linux for gaming from low-level graphics driver and Wayland work to the SDL library and more.