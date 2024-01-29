SDL 3.0 Adds Colorspace Concept, More Code Coming From Valve Around HDR

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 29 January 2024 at 08:12 AM EST. 16 Comments
LINUX GAMING
Development on SDL 3 continues as the next major update to the Simple DirectMedia Layer for this hardware/software abstraction library commonly used by cross-platform games and other software.

The latest major feature work to bring up around SDL3 is an the initial concept of colorspace has been added to the SDL library. Additionally, there are some pending merge requests around high dynamic range (HDR) properties.

This pull by Sam Lantinga of Valve has been merged. The code adds in RGB and YCbCr color types to the SDL interface, color ranges, and other colorspace properties.

Separately there is this pull for adding HDR surface properties and tone mapping from HDR to SDR. Also, another pull thath as been merged for adding support for other HDR color primaries. All of this merged in the past week.

Steam Deck OLED


With the beautiful Steam Deck OLED out there, it's great seeing all of the ongoing improvements Valve engineers are working on for better supporting HDR support on Linux for gaming from low-level graphics driver and Wayland work to the SDL library and more.
16 Comments
Related News
SDL 2.30 Release Candidate Brings Many Fixes, New Additions For The Steam API
"The Finals" Can Run With Intel Graphics On Linux When Hiding The Fact It's An Intel GPU
Lutris 0.5.15 Fixes Crashes When Using Wayland With High DPI Gaming Mice
ScummVM 2.8 Gets More Games Running
Razer Wolverine V2 Controller Support Coming With Linux 6.7
Godot 4.3 Dev 1 Released With Rendering System Refactor, D3D12
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Publishes XDNA Linux Driver: Support For Ryzen AI On Linux
Windows NT Sync Driver Proposed For The Linux Kernel - Better Wine Performance
Zed Code Editor Now Open-Source
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Will Aim To Ship With The Linux 6.8 Kernel
FreeBSD Considers Making Use Of Rust Within Its Base System
Valve Releases Proton 8.0-5 With Many Fixes, More Windows Games Now Playable
Ubuntu Looking At Applying Low-Latency Optimizations To Its Generic Kernel
Firefox 122 Available With Official Debian Package, Many Web Improvements