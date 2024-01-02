SDL Lands Rumble Support For Valve's Steam Deck

The SDL3 library commonly used by cross-platform games and heavily relied upon by Steam continues to be under heavy development at the start of 2024.

The newest code merged overnight for the SDL3 hardware/software abstraction layer is adding basic rumble support for the Valve Steam Deck gaming console handheld.

Steam Deck OLED


This merge to the SDL library provides Xbox-style rumble support using the Steam Deck's built-in Xbox-style rumble reporting. The support was contributed by developer Vicki Pfau.

The code was merged into the SDL HIDAPI code for the Steam Deck for SDL 3.0.
