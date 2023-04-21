Rusticl With RadeonSI Driver Nearing OpenCL Conformance

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 21 April 2023 at 08:00 AM EDT.
MESA
While the upcoming Mesa 23.1 stable release enables RadeonSI build support for Rusticl and is working out overall, the RadeonSI driver with this Rust-written OpenCL driver is nearing the point of officially passing OpenCL conformance.

Karol Herbst at Red Hat who has led the work on Rusticl to provide modern OpenCL support for the Mesa GPU drivers has been further improving the AMD Radeon driver support. Herbst shared that he's down to about just ten tests out of around 2,500 tests to hitting OpenCL conformance on the RadeonSI driver.

RadeonSI OpenCL conformance nearing


The handful of OpenCL tests remaining to fix-up for Rusticl + RadeonSI follows this merge request providing a "bunch" of OpenCL CTS crash fixes. That merge request is currently open but will hopefully hit Mesa 23.2-devel soon and as they are fixes could still be back-ported to the Mesa 23.1 series.
