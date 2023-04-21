Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Rusticl With RadeonSI Driver Nearing OpenCL Conformance
Karol Herbst at Red Hat who has led the work on Rusticl to provide modern OpenCL support for the Mesa GPU drivers has been further improving the AMD Radeon driver support. Herbst shared that he's down to about just ten tests out of around 2,500 tests to hitting OpenCL conformance on the RadeonSI driver.
The handful of OpenCL tests remaining to fix-up for Rusticl + RadeonSI follows this merge request providing a "bunch" of OpenCL CTS crash fixes. That merge request is currently open but will hopefully hit Mesa 23.2-devel soon and as they are fixes could still be back-ported to the Mesa 23.1 series.