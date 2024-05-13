Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Rust 1.78 Upgrade For Linux 6.10, Dropping In-Tree "alloc" Fork To Save ~10k Lines
Dropping the in-tree "alloc" fork for Rust means around ~10k lines of code has been dropped and also eases Rust version upgrades moving forward. This also increases the likelihood that newer Rust compiler versions will work better with the Linux kernel code.The hope is in the "near future" to be able to define the minimum Rust version for building the kernel.
The Rust changes for Linux 6.10 also include supporting DWARFv5, supporting Zlib and Zstd debuginfo compression, and a number of kernel crate improvements.
More details on the upgraded Rust code for Linux 6.10 via this pull request.