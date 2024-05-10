Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Rocky Linux 9.4 Released For RHEL 9.4 Derived Distribution
Rocky Linux 9.4 is out today as the latest version of this RHEL9 derived distribution. Rocky Linux 9.4 incorporates the latest RHEL 9.4 changes including fully support for Intel DSA accelerators and Intel SGX, NVMe over TCP being in tech preview, optional Python 3.12 availability, and various other updates and new module/application streams.
On the Rocky Linux side, Rocky Linux 9.4 has greater availability on the Microsoft Azure side, AWS images can now boot in IPv6-only subnets, and most of their images are now built using KIWI and Empanadas.
Downloads and more details on today's Rocky Linux 9.4 release via RockyLinux.org.