Rocky Linux 9.4 Released For RHEL 9.4 Derived Distribution

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 10 May 2024 at 06:33 AM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS
Building off last week's release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 (RHEL 9.4) has been AlmaLinux 9.4 and now the other notable community-focused downstream: Rocky Linux 9.4.

Rocky Linux 9.4 is out today as the latest version of this RHEL9 derived distribution. Rocky Linux 9.4 incorporates the latest RHEL 9.4 changes including fully support for Intel DSA accelerators and Intel SGX, NVMe over TCP being in tech preview, optional Python 3.12 availability, and various other updates and new module/application streams.

On the Rocky Linux side, Rocky Linux 9.4 has greater availability on the Microsoft Azure side, AWS images can now boot in IPv6-only subnets, and most of their images are now built using KIWI and Empanadas.

Downloads and more details on today's Rocky Linux 9.4 release via RockyLinux.org.
