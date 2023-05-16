Rocky Linux 9.2 Released With Intel Arc Graphics Support, AArch64 64kb Page Size Kernel
Following last week's release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2 and AlmaLinux 9.2, Rocky Linux 9.2 is now also available as this alternative community-supported flavor of RHEL.
Rocky Linux 9.2 is available today for x86_64, AArch64, and s390x architectures. Among the key highlights of Rocky Linux 9.2 shared with the RHEL 9.2 based platforms is now providing a kernel-64k option for AArch64 with a 64kb page size set, Intel Arc Graphics GPU support has been back-ported to RHEL9, WireGuard now works again with SELinux active, and the various other package updates and other changes. Application Streams are also available for the likes of Nginx 1.22 and PostgreSQL 15 and Python 3.11.
Downloads and more details on the Rocky Linux 9.2 release via RockyLinux.org.
