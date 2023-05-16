Rocky Linux 9.2 Released With Intel Arc Graphics Support, AArch64 64kb Page Size Kernel

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 16 May 2023 at 05:12 PM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS
Following last week's release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2 and AlmaLinux 9.2, Rocky Linux 9.2 is now also available as this alternative community-supported flavor of RHEL.

Rocky Linux 9.2 is available today for x86_64, AArch64, and s390x architectures. Among the key highlights of Rocky Linux 9.2 shared with the RHEL 9.2 based platforms is now providing a kernel-64k option for AArch64 with a 64kb page size set, Intel Arc Graphics GPU support has been back-ported to RHEL9, WireGuard now works again with SELinux active, and the various other package updates and other changes. Application Streams are also available for the likes of Nginx 1.22 and PostgreSQL 15 and Python 3.11.


Downloads and more details on the Rocky Linux 9.2 release via RockyLinux.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
AlmaLinux 9.2 Released As Free Alternative To Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2
Alpine Linux 3.18 Released - Powered By Linux 6.1 LTS, Musl Libc 1.2.4
System76-Scheduler 2.0 Released With PipeWire Integration, Performance Optimizations
Manjaro 22.1 "Talos" Released With Various Updates
Solus Linux Plans New Direction Built Off Serpent OS
CentOS Reminds Everyone End-Of-Life Is Coming For CentOS Linux 7, CentOS Stream 8
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Asahi Linux To Users: Please Stop Using X.Org
Intel Issues New CPU Microcode Going Back To Gen8 For New, Undisclosed Security Updates
Fedora Program Manager Laid Off As Part Of Red Hat Cuts
Linux Features Loved By Microsoft Engineers Working On WSL2
Failing A PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD In Less Than 3 Minutes Without Extra Cooling
System76 Making Progress With COSMIC Desktop - 10-bit Color Support Added, HDR Plans
Microsoft Aims For Greater Script Execution Control On Linux
Firefox 113 Available With Animated AV1 Image Support (AVIS)