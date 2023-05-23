Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AlmaLinux 9.2 Released As Free Alternative To Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2
RHEL 9.2 / AlmaLinux 9.2 brings updated toolchain components including the GCC 11.3.1 compiler, Glibc 2.34, Binutils 2.35.2, and other updates. This update to the AlmaLinux 9 / RHEL9 series also brings various security improvements and other refinements. AlmaLinux 9.2 ships with updated module streams, including availability of Python 3.11 and PostgreSQL 15.
Those wishing to download this incremental AlmaLinux 9.2 update can find the x86_64 / AArch64 / PPC64LE / s390x build images via AlmaLinux.org.