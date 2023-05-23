AlmaLinux 9.2 Released As Free Alternative To Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2

Written by Michael Larabel on 11 May 2023
AlmaLinux 9.2 is now available for this community-driven, freely-available alternative to upstream Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2. The AlmaLinux crew managed to deliver this release just hours after Red Hat reached general availability on RHEL 9.2 and RHEL 8.8.

RHEL 9.2 / AlmaLinux 9.2 brings updated toolchain components including the GCC 11.3.1 compiler, Glibc 2.34, Binutils 2.35.2, and other updates. This update to the AlmaLinux 9 / RHEL9 series also brings various security improvements and other refinements. AlmaLinux 9.2 ships with updated module streams, including availability of Python 3.11 and PostgreSQL 15.

AlmaLinux 9.2


Those wishing to download this incremental AlmaLinux 9.2 update can find the x86_64 / AArch64 / PPC64LE / s390x build images via AlmaLinux.org.
