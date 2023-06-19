Red Hat Aiming To Address IBRS Mitigation Still Being Too Costly On Performance

For Intel processors that need to turn on IBRS to protect against Spectre v2 and Retbleed, the IBRS bit in the SPEC_CTRL MSR affects the performance of the whole core even if only one thread is turning it on when running in the kernel. For user space heavy applications, the performance impact of occasionally turning IBRS on during syscalls shouldn't be significant. Unfortunately, that is not the case when the sibling thread is idling in the kernel. In that case, the performance impact can be significant.



When DPDK is running on an isolated CPU thread processing network packets in user space while its sibling thread is idle. The performance of the busy DPDK thread with IBRS on and off in the sibling idle thread are:



IBRS on IBRS off

------- --------

packets/second: 7.8M 10.4M

avg tsc cycles/packet: 282.26 209.86



This is a 25% performance degradation. The test system is a Intel Xeon 4114 CPU @ 2.20GHz.



This patch series turns off IBRS when in various idle mode to eliminate the performance impact of the idling thread on its busy sibling thread.

Red Hat engineers are working to deal with Indirect Branch Restricted Speculation (IBRS) being too costly for mitigating Spectre V2 and Retbleed on older Intel Xeon Scalable processors. A new patch has been floated to disable IBRS when idle and is working out well at least for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9 while isn't clear yet if it will be accepted into the upstream kernel.The patch from Red Hat's Waiman Long explains the pains they are still dealing with around Intel IBRS for dealing with Spectre and Retbleed:Ouch, a 25% hit on the Xeon Scalable Skylake for the open-source Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK).