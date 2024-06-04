Raspberry Pi AI Kit Launches For $70 For 13 TOPS AI Inference

Written by Michael Larabel in Raspberry Pi on 4 June 2024 at 06:04 AM EDT. 7 Comments
RASPBERRY PI
Raspberry Pi teamed up with Hailo to develop the Raspberry Pi AI Kit as a $70 add-on for the Raspberry Pi 5 that offers a 13 TOPS AI accelerator module.

The Raspberry Pi AI Kit adds a Hailo-8L AI accelerator module to the Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+ for allowing AI development work and inferencing to happen from the Raspberry Pi 5. This Raspberry Pi AI Kit is rated for 13 TOPS inferencing, relies on a single-lane PCIe 3.0 connection, and integrates with the Raspberry Pi software stack.

Raspberry Pi AI Kit


More details on this $70 Raspberry Pi AI Kit via RaspberryPi.com.
