Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Raspberry Pi AI Kit Launches For $70 For 13 TOPS AI Inference
The Raspberry Pi AI Kit adds a Hailo-8L AI accelerator module to the Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+ for allowing AI development work and inferencing to happen from the Raspberry Pi 5. This Raspberry Pi AI Kit is rated for 13 TOPS inferencing, relies on a single-lane PCIe 3.0 connection, and integrates with the Raspberry Pi software stack.
More details on this $70 Raspberry Pi AI Kit via RaspberryPi.com.