Raja Koduri Departing Intel To Start New Software Company

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 21 March 2023 at 02:05 PM EDT. 11 Comments
INTEL
Prominent Intel leader Raja Koduri who currently serves as the company's Chief Architect is leaving to focus on a new software start-up.

Raja Koduri had been at Intel for roughly five years after leaving AMD where he led the Radeon Technologies Group. Raja spent many years at ATI/AMD as well as Apple prior to his high profile role at Intel since late 2017.

AMD Radeon RX Vega + Intel Arc Graphics
Working on the AMD Radeon "Vega" architecture and launching Arc Graphics were two of Raja's many industry accomplishments over the years.


Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger tweeted out a few minutes ago that Stuart Pann is the new leader of the Intel Foundry Services before tweeting about Raja's departure at the end of March.
"Thank you @RajaXg for your many contributions to Intel tech & architecture-especially w/high-performance graphics that helped bring 3 new product lines to market in ‘22. Wishing you success as you create a new software co. around generative AI for gaming, media & entertainment."

Raja tweeted that more information on his new software start-up will be shared in the coming weeks.

It will be interesting to see what Raja's engaging in around generative AI for gaming / media / entertainment. Here's to hoping it ties into Linux and/or open-source in some capacity as well.
