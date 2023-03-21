Raja Koduri Departing Intel To Start New Software Company

Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

Prominent Intel leader Raja Koduri who currently serves as the company's Chief Architect is leaving to focus on a new software start-up.Raja Koduri had been at Intel for roughly five years after leaving AMD where he led the Radeon Technologies Group. Raja spent many years at ATI/AMD as well as Apple prior to his high profile role at Intel since late 2017.



Working on the AMD Radeon "Vega" architecture and launching Arc Graphics were two of Raja's many industry accomplishments over the years.

"Thank you @RajaXg for your many contributions to Intel tech & architecture-especially w/high-performance graphics that helped bring 3 new product lines to market in ‘22. Wishing you success as you create a new software co. around generative AI for gaming, media & entertainment."