Raja Koduri Departing Intel To Start New Software Company
Raja Koduri had been at Intel for roughly five years after leaving AMD where he led the Radeon Technologies Group. Raja spent many years at ATI/AMD as well as Apple prior to his high profile role at Intel since late 2017.
Working on the AMD Radeon "Vega" architecture and launching Arc Graphics were two of Raja's many industry accomplishments over the years.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger tweeted out a few minutes ago that Stuart Pann is the new leader of the Intel Foundry Services before tweeting about Raja's departure at the end of March.
"Thank you @RajaXg for your many contributions to Intel tech & architecture-especially w/high-performance graphics that helped bring 3 new product lines to market in ‘22. Wishing you success as you create a new software co. around generative AI for gaming, media & entertainment."
Raja tweeted that more information on his new software start-up will be shared in the coming weeks.
It will be interesting to see what Raja's engaging in around generative AI for gaming / media / entertainment. Here's to hoping it ties into Linux and/or open-source in some capacity as well.