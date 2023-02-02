RPM Lands Support For x86_64 Microarchitecture Feature Levels

The RPM package manager code has added support for the x86_64 micro-architecture feature levels that allow for newer baseline targets than conventional x86_64. This support in RPM allows for installing RPMs built for newer feature levels on capable hardware.

The x86_64 feature levels allow for targeting roughly Intel Nehalem era hardware with x86-64-v2, Intel Haswell era hardware with requiring AVX2 and BMI/BMI2 and FMA with x86-64-v3, and then x86-64-v4 for mandating AVX-512.

The LLVM/Clang and GCC compilers have adopted support for these optional feature levels as has the rest of the open-source toolchain stack. Some Linux distributions have also raised their support baseline to the likes of x86-64-v2 and some Linux distributions like Arch Linux have been working on optionally providing x86-64-v3 packages.

Going back to last December was a pull request introducing the x86-64 architecture levels for the RPM package manager to support recognizing a target CPU of a higher feature level and important for those RPM-based Linux distributions that ultimately may want to opt for providing additional optimized RPM packages catering to different feature levels.

RPM now supports x86-64 feature levels.


That cleaned up code was merged last month into RPM. By default it doesn't change the default target to building RPMs for basic x86_64.
