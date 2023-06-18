Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
RADV Zink Sees Another "Massive" Optimization On The Way
Blumenkrantz has been profiling ET: Legacy as the open-source Enemy Territory game that was shown in my latest round of Zink testing and an area where this generic OpenGL-on-Vulkan implementation could improve. He found the fragment shader epilog handling was quite consuming while running ET: Legacy and thus was off to working on optimizing the RADV driver code path.
There's now an open merge request to "massively" improve the prolog/eiplog look-up performance. Blumenkrantz noted in that merge request:
"these use the same mechanism, and that mechanism is wildly inefficient for CPU-bound applications"
In a new blog post Mike commented in his usual style of writing, "How Much Faster Is It? If I had to give a number, probably at least 1000% faster. Just as a rough estimate." In any event, good news for RADV/Zink.