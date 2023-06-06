RADV+Zink vs. RadeonSI OpenGL Performance On Mesa 23.2-devel

Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.

It's been a while since last looking at the Zink performance for this OpenGL implementation built atop the Vulkan APIs, but with all of the Zink progress by Valve's Mike Blumenkrantz and others, here is a fresh round of testing. This article is seeing how for Mesa Git the performance of Zink on the RADV Vulkan driver compares to that of the native RadeonSI driver while testing with both the Radeon RX 7600 and RX 7900 XTX graphics cards.

Today's article -- part of the interesting benchmark articles as part of the Phoronix 19th birthday week -- is to offer a fresh look at areas where Zink is showing much potential for being a generic OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver and other areas where open-source developers still have more opportunity to advance. Mike Blumenkrantz working for Valve has made some remarkable progress this year on Zink just as he did last year as well, though in a few areas there is still room for optimizations.

Both the Radeon RX 7600 and RX 7900 XTX were used for testing each OpenGL driver configuration. Ubuntu 23.04 with Wayland was running on the system while using the Linux 6.3 kernel and Mesa 23.2-devel from the Oibaf PPA as of 3 June.