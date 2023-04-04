Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
RADV Lands Shader Caching For Graphics Pipeline Libraries
Prolific RADV contributor Samuel Pitoiset of Valve's Linux graphics driver team commented with the support:
"This was the last missing feature for GPL. The main problem is that the on-disk shaders cache size will increase a lot because we don't deduplicate shaders but there is on-going work to improve that.
We also can't use the shaders cache for libraries created with the RETAIN_LINK_TIME_OPTIMIZATION flag and module identifiers because we don't know the SPIR-V and thus can't retain NIR shaders for linking."
Landing this "last missing feature" of shader caching is important for in turn being able to turn on RADV GPL handling by default where as right now it's behind the RADV_PERFTEST=gpl environment variable option. The RADV GPL functionality can yield a nice performance boost.
RADV developers have been working on the GPL support going back to last summer. Vulkan 1.3.210 last March added VK_EXT_graphics_pipeline_library as allowing for separate compilation of four distinct parts of graphics pipelines. By allowing independent parts of the graphics pipeline to be compiled into a graphics pipeline library that is then linked together at the final stage to create the executable pipeline, it allows for greater re-use for pipelines having the same shaders or states across multiple pipelines.
It's great seeing this code land today and here's to hoping RADV GPL crosses the finish line for the upcoming v23.1 branching.