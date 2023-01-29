RADV Graphics Pipeline Library Support Becoming Speedy, Aims For Mesa 23.1 Promotion

Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.

The Mesa Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver's implementation of the graphics pipeline library (VK_EXT_graphics_pipeline_library) is becoming much faster thanks to fast-linking and various pending fixes. In turn this will get games making use of the extension the ability to ideally have no shader pre-caching while still enjoying no in-game stuttering. Valve's Linux graphics driver developers working on RADV have been working through some issues with the RADV graphics pipeline library and for Mesa 23.1 looks like it could be in good shape.Mike Blumenkrantz of Valve's Linux graphics team and who is largely known for his work on the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan driver implementation has been spending time recently getting the RADV graphics pipeline library support into good shape. He's been pursuing this effort with other Valve engineers focused on Linux, Hans-Kristian Arntzen and Samuel Pitoiset.



Blumenkrantz has out another entertaining blog post, this time about the RADV GPL adventures...