Reminder: The Phoronix Premium Autumn Sale Is On

Written by Michael Larabel in Premium on 23 September 2022 at 05:47 AM EDT.
PREMIUM --
Just a friendly reminder that if you wish to show your support for Phoronix this autumn season and help in allowing me to continue Linux hardware testing and the like, the annual Phoronix Premium sale is currently taking place.

As announced last week, the Phoronix Premium "Oktoberfest" (autumn) sale is on and running through the end of September.

Phoronix Premium allows you to access multi-page reviews/articles on a single page, view the web-site ad free, priority feedback for test requests, and more. Phoronix Premium helps support operations so I can continue relentlessly benchmarking Linux daily and providing daily original news articles and more. This and via web advertisements are the only way that Phoronix can continue into its 19th year. Unfortunately the state of the ad industry continues to be on a decline paired with rampant ad-block usage that dramatically hurts my ability to continue what I have been devoted to the past two decades.

For the Oktoberfest/autumn sale, readers can "go premium" for $30 USD per year (current rate: $40) or pick-up a lifetime subscription for $150 USD (current rate: $200).

To learn more or participate in the deal, see the sale announcement. As announced last week, Phoronix Premium subscriptions and any tips are also now optionally available through Stripe for easy credit card payments, given a number of Phoronix readers voicing their disdain for PayPal.

Thanks for at least considering your support this year or at the very least to consider disabling any ad-block usage when reading Phoronix.
