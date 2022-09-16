Phoronix Oktoberfest Special Begins, Premium Now Accept Stripe & Corporate Subscriptions Available
A decade ago there used to be an annual Phoronix pilgrimage (and closest thing in many years to taking a vacation/holiday/day-off for me) to Oktoberfest and a meet-up of Phoronix readers. While Oktoberfest is kicking off this weekend in Munich after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, unfortunately, there is no Phoronix event. But will be in spirit and making use of the occasion by running the annual "Oktoberfest sale" if wishing to show your support for all the Linux hardware reviews, benchmarking, and open-source news carried out each and every day. Additionally, Stripe is now accepted for Phoronix Premium subscriptions as an alternative to PayPal. Phoronix Premium corporate subscriptions are also now being offered.
Through the end of the month (30 September), you can enjoy premium at the Oktoberfest rate. The current Phoronix Premium rate is $40 USD per year or $200 for a lifetime subscription. For this year's Oktoberfest deal, you can go premium for just $30 per year or $150 for a lifetime subscription.
Phoronix Premium provides ad-free access to the site while still supporting our work (using ad-blockers is very detrimental to all of the work invested in Phoronix), multi-page articles on a single page, priority feedback especially around honoring of test requests in trying to honor article/review requests made by premium supports, and the fact of supporting all of the work done on Phoronix over the past 18+ years. Aside from premium, impression-based ads are the main source of funding that allows Phoronix to continue.
To take advantage of this deal, first ensure you are registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forums are what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There isn't any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. To get the discounted deals of $35 for a year subscription or $150 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link). Those wishing to pay via Stripe with a credit card can follow the details laid out below. Following that I will manually activate your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment. If you are already a premium member, you can extend your current subscription at the special discounted rates.
Thanks For Your Support - With the unfortunate state of the ad industry, YouTube and Facebook attracting more advertisers these days, and the negative impact of ad-blockers along with everything else going on, operations the past few years remain the most difficult from the 18+ years of running Phoronix every day. Thanks for at least considering joining premium or at the very least not using any ad-blocker. You can also follow the content using Twitter and Facebook.
Payments via Credit Card / Stripe - As a result of more Phoronix readers looking for alternatives to PayPal, Phoronix Premium and tips now accept payments via Stripe. With Stripe you don't need an account and can pay easily via credit/debit card. When registering for Phoronix Premium in the forums, you can now opt for Stripe if not wishing to go with PayPal. Tips via Stripe are also supported. You can also use that link if wishing to pay for Phoronix Premium's Oktoberfest sales rate via Stripe.
Corporate Phoronix Premium Subscriptions - If your organization/company is interested in subscribing to Phoronix Premium where an entire IP address(es) are made Phoronix Premium access for easy ad-free viewing and multi-page viewing on a single article, that can be arranged as well. Due to companies of varying sizes and needs, the new corporate subscriptions is all done on a custom basis. If you are potentially interested in Phoronix Premium for your entire company (or any sponsorships, etc), contact me.
