Imagination PowerVR Rogue DRM Linux Kernel Driver Out For Review

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 23 August 2022 at 05:58 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Earlier this year was the surprise announcement of Imagination publishing an open-source PowerVR Vulkan driver for Mesa. That driver has since been mainlined in Mesa and the Imagination developers continue working on improving their Vulkan API coverage. Simultaneously they have been working on a proper, upstream-friendly open-source DRM/KMS kernel driver and that code now is far enough along that it's been sent out for initial review.

Imagination Tech engineers sent out their initial DRM driver that is a clean sheet driver for PowerVR graphics. Like their Vulkan driver, the Direct Rendering Manager driver is intended for their Rogue architecture and newer. The hardware currently being tested on and their primary focus are the GX6250, AXE-1-16M, and BXS-4-64 GPUs.


This Imagination PVR DRM driver has wired up support for DMA-BUF, PRIME, DRM sync objects, per-context virtual address spaces, power management, render job submission, compute job submission, GPU hang recovery, and more. But there still is work left around the areas of supporting their RISC-V firmware processor, GPU hang detection, dynamic voltage and frequency scaling, transfer job submission, and more.

This DRM kernel driver for PowerVR Rogue hardware is currently just shy of 32k lines of code. The "request for comments" patch of this initial driver under review can be found on the kernel mailing list.

This is great news along with their Vulkan driver in Mesa continuing to advance. For OpenGL support they intend to use Zink atop their Vulkan driver. It's too bad though Imagination didn't start open-sourcing and upstreaming their driver work years ago when PowerVR graphics were very popular among Arm SoCs...
2 Comments
Related News
Experimental Patches Allow Much Faster AArch64 & RISC-V Kexec Kernel Reboots
Linux 6.0-rc2 Released
MGLRU Patches Picked Up By Andrew Morton's "mm-unstable" Branch Ahead Of Linux 6.1
Real-Time "PREEMPT_RT" Work Down To Just 50 Patches Atop Linux 6.0-rc1
Qualcomm Posts "QAIC" DRM Accelerator Driver For Linux
MGLRU v14 Released For Improving Linux Low-Memory Performance
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft + Canonical Announce Native .NET 6 For Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Linux 6.0-rc1 Released With Exciting Performance Optimizations, New Hardware Support
Greg KH Recommends Avoiding Alder Lake Laptops - Intel Webcam Linux Driver Long Ways Out
Proton 7.0-4 Released For Steam Play With Many Game Fixes, More Playable Titles
LibreOffice 7.4 Released With Support For WebP, Many Other Improvements
NTFS3 File-System Driver Sees Late Refactoring For Linux 6.0
MGLRU Patches Picked Up By Andrew Morton's "mm-unstable" Branch Ahead Of Linux 6.1
AMD CPU Microcode Loading On Linux Being Fixed Up To Be Per-Thread