KDE Plasma 5.26 Beta Week Saw More Fixes To The Plasma Wayland Session
While Plasma 5.26 beta released this week, KDE developers didn't kick back and relax but have pressed on with continuing to make improvements to this open-source desktop environment.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekend development summary for all of the KDE changes to take place for the past week. Among the changes noted by Graham for having been accomplished in the KDE world this week:
- Plasma 5.26 is adding an "Open Terminal" Menu item to the desktop context menu.
- KInfoCenter has added a page for adding info/technical information on the KWin window manager / compositor.
- The Ark file archiving program has been ported to the KHamburgerMenu for a cleaner UI.
- Plasma 5.26 restores its prior 300ms opening/closing animation speed for various effects.
- Notification pop-ups can now be closed by middle-clicking on them.
- With KDE Plasma Wayland when using a NVIDIA GPU, the application launcher menu will now always appear when clicking on the panel icon.
- Scrolling on the desktop to switch virtual desktops now always works.
- KDE's Plasma Wayland session will now always respect the keyboard delay and repeat rate settings.
- Plasma on X11 now ensures KDE apps correctly remember their window size and positions on multi-screen arrangements.
- Many other bug fixes and improvements.
More details on the KDE changes for the week over on Nate's blog.
