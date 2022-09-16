KDE Plasma 5.26 Beta Week Saw More Fixes To The Plasma Wayland Session

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 17 September 2022 at 05:39 AM EDT. 5 Comments
KDE --
While Plasma 5.26 beta released this week, KDE developers didn't kick back and relax but have pressed on with continuing to make improvements to this open-source desktop environment.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekend development summary for all of the KDE changes to take place for the past week. Among the changes noted by Graham for having been accomplished in the KDE world this week:

- Plasma 5.26 is adding an "Open Terminal" Menu item to the desktop context menu.

- KInfoCenter has added a page for adding info/technical information on the KWin window manager / compositor.

- The Ark file archiving program has been ported to the KHamburgerMenu for a cleaner UI.

- Plasma 5.26 restores its prior 300ms opening/closing animation speed for various effects.

- Notification pop-ups can now be closed by middle-clicking on them.

- With KDE Plasma Wayland when using a NVIDIA GPU, the application launcher menu will now always appear when clicking on the panel icon.

- Scrolling on the desktop to switch virtual desktops now always works.

- KDE's Plasma Wayland session will now always respect the keyboard delay and repeat rate settings.

- Plasma on X11 now ensures KDE apps correctly remember their window size and positions on multi-screen arrangements.

- Many other bug fixes and improvements.

More details on the KDE changes for the week over on Nate's blog.
5 Comments
Related News
KDE Plasma 5.26 Beta Released With New "Plasma Bigscreen" Interface For TVs
KDE Developers Prepare For Plasma 5.26, More Plasma Wayland Fixes Readied
KDE's Kaidan Messaging App Adding Encrypted Audio/Video Calls
KDE Plasma 5.26 Sees More Features & Fixes Ahead Of Beta
KDE Makes It Easy To Now Remap Extra Mouse Buttons, Discover Keeps Getting Better
Kdenlive 22.08 Video Editor Brings UI Improvements, Experimental Parallel Processing
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cloudflare Ditches Nginx For In-House, Rust-Written Pingora
VMware: ESXi VM Performance Tanks Up To 70% Due To Intel Retbleed Mitigation
MGLRU Looks Like One Of The Best Linux Kernel Innovations Of The Year
IO_uring Continues To Prove Very Exciting: Promising io_uring_spawn Announced
LPC 2022: Rust Linux Drivers Capable Of Achieving Performance Comparable To C Code
Apple M1 Pro/Max/Ultra Device Trees Under Review For Linux
Linux's Modern NTFS Driver Preparing A "hidedotfiles" Option
Debian 11.5 Released With NVIDIA Driver Security Fixes, Linux Retbleed Mitigation, Other