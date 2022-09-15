KDE Plasma 5.26 Beta Released With New "Plasma Bigscreen" Interface For TVs
The KDE community has today released the beta of the upcoming Plasma 5.26 desktop.
KDE Plasma 5.26 will be out as stable next month while today's beta release can be used for helping to test the new/improved functionality. Among the many changes to find with KDE Plasma 5.26 beta include:
- Plasma 5.26 introduces "Plasma Bigscreen" as a user-interface optimized for TV usage or other large format displays. Plasma Bigscreen has the Aura Browser optimized for large displays, the Plank Player for playing multimedia content nicely in such environments, and various other features.
- A number of Discover software center improvements can be found with Plasma 5.26 for app content ratings, a "Share" button on app pages, and more.
- Easier previewing of desktop wallpapers from within the KDE System Settings.
- Support for keyboard navigation in more System Settings applets and a variety of other System Settings improvements.
- KDE Plasma 5.26's Wayland support is further refined. The Plasma Wayland session can now handle adjusting a graphics tablet's input area mapping, better handling of compositor/app scaling on a per-app basis, disabling middle-click paste under Wayland is now possible, and other fixes.
Downloads and more details on KDE Plasma 5.26 Beta via KDE.org.
