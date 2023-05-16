PXP 0.0.1 Released For What Aims To Become A Superset Of PHP

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 16 May 2023 at 06:32 AM EDT. 1 Comment
PROGRAMMING
The PXP project has been an interesting language effort in recent times that aims to become a superset of PHP with additional syntax options and greater run-time capabilities. PXP 0.0.1 was released yesterday as the first very early, pre-production release for this open-source project.

The PXP language strives to be a superset of PHP with an extended type system, first-party Composer integration, and a carefully crafted developer experience. We'll see in time how PXP evolves and if it manages to attract a developer following. PXP code can at least be transpiled to PHP for easier support/execution on other platforms.

PXP logo


Those that haven't previously heard of the PXP language can find the basic project details on PXPlang.org.

PXP was started off being written as a Rust parser but in turn the decision was made to go back and craft it in PHP itself. The PXP 0.0.1 release announcement explains:
"This releases marks the beginning of the PHP-based system for PXP. I decided to ditch the existing Rust parser in favour of one based off of nikic/PHP-Parser.

The decision to move to a PHP-backed suite of tools was a decisive one. Developing PXP in PHP, at least initially, will allow me to move at a much higher velocity than Rust would have. Not because developing with Rust is difficult but it does add another layer of usability concerns. How do we manage releases and distributing platform-specific binaries? Somebody has encountered a bug but there's zero chance of them contributing if they don't know Rust."

That announcement on GitHub also shows a basic look at the PXP syntax thus far with the lone feature implemented for v0.0.1 being multi-line short closures.

PXP basic code sample

1 Comment
Related News
TornadoVM Continues Adapting Java OpenJDK/GraalVM For Heterogeneous Hardware
sudo & su Being Rewritten In Rust For Memory Safety
Rust 1.69 Released - No Longer Includes Debug Info In Build Scripts By Default
HCC Wants To Make It Easy To Run C11 Code On GPUs
Wasmer 3.2 Released With WebAssembly On RISC-V Support, New WCGI Feature
libuv Adds IO_uring Support For ~8x Throughput Boost
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Asahi Linux To Users: Please Stop Using X.Org
Intel Issues New CPU Microcode Going Back To Gen8 For New, Undisclosed Security Updates
Fedora Program Manager Laid Off As Part Of Red Hat Cuts
Failing A PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD In Less Than 3 Minutes Without Extra Cooling
Linux Features Loved By Microsoft Engineers Working On WSL2
System76 Making Progress With COSMIC Desktop - 10-bit Color Support Added, HDR Plans
Microsoft Aims For Greater Script Execution Control On Linux
Linux 6.4-rc1 Released With Intel LAM, Several New AMD Features, More Rust Code & Early Apple M2