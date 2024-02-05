Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Orange Pi Neo Coming As A Ryzen 7 + Linux Powered Handheld Device
The Manjaro Linux project was showing off the Orange Pi Neo at FOSDEM in Brussels. The Orange Pi Neo is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U (Zen 4) SOC with integrated graphics, 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, 512GB to 2TB of NVMe PCIe 4.0 storage, 1920 x 1200 7-inch display, and a 50Whrs battery capacity.
It's interesting that the Ryzen 7 7840U is in use rather than the Ryzen Z1 Extreme found with the likes of the ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go. It is also interesting the option of having 32GB of system memory for this portable device.
Manjaro Linux is currently promoting the Orange Pi Neo but presumably other Linux distributions will be supported as well, just as other Linux distributions are supported by Orange Pi for their various ARM SBCs. Plus with this being an AMD Ryzen Zen 4 device anyhow, it should be quite easy to load other Linux distributions on it... One of the main caveats would be whether the controller/input support is working on the mainline kernel or not. In any event the Arch-based Manjaro Linux is a nice option for having a fresh, leading-edge experience on the device.
Currently there doesn't seem to be any product page yet on the Orange Pi site while the Manjaro crew has the specifications and more details on the Orange Pi Neo at neo.manjaro.org.