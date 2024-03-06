OpenVINO 2024.0 Brings More GenAI Features, New JavaScript API

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 6 March 2024 at 12:28 PM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL
Intel today released their open-source OpenVINO 2024.0 toolkit for optimizing and deploying AI inference across a range of hardware.

OpenVINO is Intel's wonderful open-source AI toolkit for speeding up AI inferencing across not only x86_64 CPUs but also ARM CPUs and other architectures, Intel integrated and discrete graphics, and more -- including their recent NPU plug-in for leveraging the Intel Neural Processing Unit found with new Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" SoCs.

With today's OpenVINO 2024.0 release there is more generative AI "GenAI" focus with a better out-of-the-box experience for TensorFlow sentence encoding models, support for Mixture of Experts (MoE), a JavaScript API for seamless access to the OpenVINO API, and validated models for Mistral and more.

OpenVINO 2024.0 also brings improved quality on INT4 weight compression for LLMs, enhanced LLM performance on Intel CPUs, easier optimization and conversion of Hugging Face models, and other Hugging Face integration improvements.

OpenVINO diagram from Intel


OpenVINO 2024.0 does discontinue Intel's prior Gaussian and Neural Accelerator (Intel GNA) with now focusing on the NPU found with Meteor Lake and newer. The Intel NPU plug-in for OpenVINO is now also distributed as part of the main OpenVINO package on PyPi. For non-Intel users, OpenVINO 2024.0 does also sport better ARM CPU performance and various platform improvements.

Downloads and more details on today's big OpenVINO 2024.0 feature release via GitHub. I'll have out some new OpenVINO benchmarks soon.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Vulkan Driver Lands Descriptor Buffer Support To Reduce Linux Gaming CPU Overhead
Intel Makes Open-Source Its Python NPU Acceleration Library
Intel's oneDNN Neural Network Library Prepares For Lunar Lake Xe2, Sierra Forest & GNR
Intel Enables Fastboot Across The Board With Their Graphics Driver In Linux 6.9
Intel Xe Kernel GPU Driver Starts Landing SR-IOV Bits & Other Features For Linux 6.9
Intel HFI Driver Can "Save Tons Of CPU Cycles" By Only Enabling Itself When Needed
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
HDMI Forum Rejects Open-Source HDMI 2.1 Driver Support Sought By AMD
Cloudflare Makes Pingora Rust Framework Open-Source
GNOME Prompt Becomes Ptyxis
Linux's V4L2 VP9 Codec Kernel Code Rewritten In Rust For Better Memory Safety
Steam's February Survey: AMD CPUs & GPUs Continue To Dominate For Linux Gamers
AMD FreeSync Video Facing Retirement In Linux 6.9
Vulkan 1.3.279 Brings New NVIDIA Extension Co-Engineered By Valve
Intel Makes Open-Source Its Python NPU Acceleration Library