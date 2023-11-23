OpenSSL 3.2 Released With Client-Side QUIC, SSL/TLS Security Level 2 Default

Happy Holidays! If you enjoy all the original Linux hardware reviews and open-source news content on Phoronix, consider joining Phoronix Premium this holiday season. For Black Friday / Cyber Monday, there is a cyber week special to go premium and enjoy an ad-free experience, native dark mode, and multi-page articles presented on a single page.

OpenSSL 3.2 was released this morning as the latest major update to this widely-used cryptography and SSL/TLS project.OpenSSL 3.2 introduces many new features and improvements for this very important library. Among the OpenSSL 3.2 release highlights are:- The default SSL/TLS security level has been increased from 1 to 2.- Support for client-side QUIC. including multi-stream support. QUIC is the general purpose transport layer network protocol that was developed by Google and since adopted by the IETF. With OpenSSL 3.2 is only the client-side QUIC support while for OpenSSL 3.3~3.4 over the next year they aim to further complete this QUIC implementation.- Support for Ed25519ctx, Ed25519ph and Ed448p.- Support for deterministic ECDSA signatures.- Support for TCP Fast Open on Linux, macOS, and FreeBSD where supported.- Support for TLS certificate compression with Zlib, Brotli, and Zstd.- On Windows is now support for using the Windows system certificate store as a source of trusted root certificates but is not yet enabled by default.- Support for SM4-XTS, AES-GCM-SIV, Argon2 KDF, Brainpool curves in TLS 1.3, TLS Raw Public Keys, and various other additions.