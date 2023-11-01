OpenRazer 3.7 Adds Support For Many Newer Razer Devices On Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 1 November 2023 at 04:42 PM EDT.
OpenRazer as the community-driven, open-source project providing driver support for Razer peripherals on Linux is out with a new feature release.

OpenRazer for years has been working to provide open-source Linux driver support for Razer products over the years from their popular gaming keyboards and micr to headsets, mousemats, laptops, and various other gaming peripherals to manipulate the lighting, DPI settings, and other customization options. OpenRazer drivers paired with GUI options like Polychromatic atop provide a nice Razer device Linux experience in the absence of official support from Razer Inc.

OpenRazer + Polychromatic


With OpenRazer 3.7 a number of newer devices are now supported, there's been many clean-ups to the Razer mouse code, various enhancements to the OpenRazer daemon, and other bug fixes.

The new device support with OpenRazer 3.7 includes:
- Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2
- Razer DeathStalker (Essential)
- Razer Blade 15 (2023)
- Razer DeathAdder V3
- Razer Blade 16 (2023)
- Razer Blade 18 (2023)
- Razer Ornata V3 (PID 0x02A2)
- Razer Viper Mini SE
- Razer Cobra Pro
- Razer BlackWidow V4
- Razer Naga V2 HyperSpeed (Receiver)
- Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed

Downloads and more details on the OpenRazer 3.7 release via GitHub.
