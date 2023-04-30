OpenRazer 3.6 Brings Support For New Razer Peripherals On Linux
With OpenRazer 3.6 the newest supported products by these open-source drivers include:
- Razer Laptop Stand Chroma
- Razer Blade 14 (2022)
- Razer Core X Chroma
- Razer Basilisk V3 Pro
- Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro
- Razer Blade 15 Base (2022)
- Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle
- Razer Pro Click Mini (Receiver)
- Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL (Wired and Wireless)
- Razer Ornata V3 X
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Lite
That's on top of the dozens of other Razer products long supported by OpenRazer.
OpenRazer 3.6 also has various improvements to its daemon, better error handling in its kernel driver, and a handful of bug fixes.
Downloads and more details on the OpenRazer 3.6 changes via GitHub.