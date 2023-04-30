OpenRazer 3.6 Brings Support For New Razer Peripherals On Linux

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 30 April 2023 at 08:38 AM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX GAMING
While prominent gaming peripheral manufacturer Razer still is not officially supporting Linux with their vast array of products, thanks to the community-driven OpenRazer project there is unofficial open-source support and can work quite well when paired with the likes of Polychromatic as a nice user interface. Out today is OpenRazer 3.6 in enabling the latest Razer products on Linux.

With OpenRazer 3.6 the newest supported products by these open-source drivers include:

- Razer Laptop Stand Chroma
- Razer Blade 14 (2022)
- Razer Core X Chroma
- Razer Basilisk V3 Pro
- Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro
- Razer Blade 15 Base (2022)
- Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle
- Razer Pro Click Mini (Receiver)
- Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL (Wired and Wireless)
- Razer Ornata V3 X
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Lite

That's on top of the dozens of other Razer products long supported by OpenRazer.

OpenRazer + Polychromatic on Ubuntu
OpenRazer+Polychromatic Make It Easy To Configure Razer Keyboards/Mice On Linux


OpenRazer 3.6 also has various improvements to its daemon, better error handling in its kernel driver, and a handful of bug fixes.

Downloads and more details on the OpenRazer 3.6 changes via GitHub.
3 Comments
Related News
Lutris 0.5.13 Beta 2 Released For Managing Your Games On Linux
Godot 4.1 Planning For More Renderer Improvements, AMD FSR 2.2
Linux 6.4 To Fix Bug Where Nintendo Controllers Could Indefinitely Rumble
Turtle Beach REACT-R & Recon Xbox Controllers To Be Supported In Linux 6.4
QNX Support Restored For SDL3
SDL3 Introduces The Concept Of Child Popup Windows
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
New Intel Linux Graphics Driver Patches Allow Tuning For Up To 10~15% Better Performance
sudo & su Being Rewritten In Rust For Memory Safety
Red Hat Begins Cutting "Hundreds Of Jobs"
Linux Kernel Drama: AMD's Spectral Chicken
Linux 6.3 Released With More Meteor Lake Enablement, Zen 4 Auto IBRS & Much More
Linux 6.3 Features Have A Lot For AMD & Intel, Steam Deck, ASUS Motherboards & More
GNOME 44.1 Released With Many Fixes
Valve Issues A Big Steam Beta Update With Better Overlay, Linux Hardware Acceleration