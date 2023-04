OpenRazer 3.6 Brings Support For New Razer Peripherals On Linux

While prominent gaming peripheral manufacturer Razer still is not officially supporting Linux with their vast array of products, thanks to the community-driven OpenRazer project there is unofficial open-source support and can work quite well when paired with the likes of Polychromatic as a nice user interface. Out today is OpenRazer 3.6 in enabling the latest Razer products on Linux.With OpenRazer 3.6 the newest supported products by these open-source drivers include:- Razer Laptop Stand Chroma- Razer Blade 14 (2022)- Razer Core X Chroma- Razer Basilisk V3 Pro- Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro- Razer Blade 15 Base (2022)- Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle- Razer Pro Click Mini (Receiver)- Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL (Wired and Wireless)- Razer Ornata V3 X- Razer DeathAdder V2 LiteThat's on top of the dozens of other Razer products long supported by OpenRazer.



OpenRazer+Polychromatic Make It Easy To Configure Razer Keyboards/Mice On Linux

OpenRazer 3.6 also has various improvements to its daemon, better error handling in its kernel driver, and a handful of bug fixes.Downloads and more details on the OpenRazer 3.6 changes via GitHub