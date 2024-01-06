OpenJPH v0.10 JPEG2000 Library Adds AVX-512 Support

OpenJPH as the open-source library implementing JPEG2000 Part-15 (JPH / HTJ2K) support is out with a big feature release.

This high-throughput JPEG 2000 BSD-licensed library has added several new features with today's OpenJPH v0.10 release. In the seven months since the prior release, OpenJPH 0.10 has merged support for AVX-512 instruction use. With a new CMake option, AVX-512 support can be enabled and should yield better performance for recent Intel and AMD processors with efficient AVX-512 implementations. It will be fun to run some OpenJPH benchmarks to see the performance impact of AVX-512 for high-throughput JPEG2000 coding.

AVX-512 for OpenJPH library


OpenJPH 0.10 also adds options too insert a TLM marker, support for writing user-specified COM markers, build system updates, and other improvements.

Beyond the big headlines, the OpenJPH 0.10 release announcement notes, "There are many additions and modifications over time."
