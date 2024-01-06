Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
OpenJPH v0.10 JPEG2000 Library Adds AVX-512 Support
This high-throughput JPEG 2000 BSD-licensed library has added several new features with today's OpenJPH v0.10 release. In the seven months since the prior release, OpenJPH 0.10 has merged support for AVX-512 instruction use. With a new CMake option, AVX-512 support can be enabled and should yield better performance for recent Intel and AMD processors with efficient AVX-512 implementations. It will be fun to run some OpenJPH benchmarks to see the performance impact of AVX-512 for high-throughput JPEG2000 coding.
OpenJPH 0.10 also adds options too insert a TLM marker, support for writing user-specified COM markers, build system updates, and other improvements.
Beyond the big headlines, the OpenJPH 0.10 release announcement notes, "There are many additions and modifications over time."