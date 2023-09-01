Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
OpenColorIO 2.3 Released With New AVX/AVX2 Optimizations
This open-source color management solution has been used by films like SpiderMan 2, Alice in Wonderland, Surf's Up, and many other films while being started by Sony Pictures, OCIO 2.0 development in turn led by Autodesk, and now maintained by the Academy Software Foundation.
With OpenColorIO 2.3 there is AVX intrinsics used to accelerate Lut1D and Lut3D performance. There are also Neon SIMD intrinsics added to focus on macOS Apple Silicon (ARM) performance. This pull request has a look at some of the AVX/AVX2 performance results for the LUT1D/LUT3D paths and they are quite nice over SSE/SSE2.
OpenColorIO 2.3 also adds its command line apps to the Python Wheel, a new "ocioview" config visual editor app is available in alpha form, and a variety of other new features. 3ds Max is also now added as a supported app and there are a variety of other improvements and fixes.
OpenColorIO 2.3 downloads are available from GitHub. Learn more about the OpenColorIO open-source project at OpenColorIO.org.