Open-Source VIA DRM/KMS Driver "OpenChrome" Not Ready For Merging Into Linux 5.20

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 31 July 2022 at 06:12 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
You may recall a month ago the lone developer still working on open-source VIA x86 graphics support for Linux hoped to finally mainline this "OpenChrome" DRM/KMS driver for the Linux 5.20 cycle. Well, Linux 5.19 is being released today and that opens up the Linux 5.20 merge window but still the OpenChrome DRM driver isn't ready to go yet.

The OpenChrome DRM/KMS driver hasn't been queued yet into the DRM-Next tree for the Linux 5.20 merge window. The latest activity on dri-devel as of this weekend indicates at least another revision to the patch series is still needed to address open issues raised during the current "v3" round of review. Those open items need to be addressed before the code would be merged.

Sometimes with new drivers they are sent in late in the merge window since they don't really run the risk of regressing current users, etc. So there are still chances something like that could happen, but more than likely the OpenChrome driver will be pushed back at least another cycle.


The OpenChrome project continues working on open-source driver support for integrated graphics with old VIA x86 chipsets.


This OpenChrome DRM/KMS driver is designed to work with the VIA CLE266 / KM400 / K8M800 / P4M800 Pro / PM800 / P4M890 / K8M890 / P4M900 / CX700 / VX800 / VX855 / VX900 chipsets and has been in development now for more than a decade, albeit on and off with Kevin Brace being the last developer involved in pushing forward open-source VIA x86 graphics driver support. But even in its current state for 2022, this OpenChrome driver doesn't yet have any 2D or 3D hardware acceleration support so is basically good enough for kernel mode-setting / display purposes.

When the driver is eventually merged, the plan is to treat it as "experimental" at least until 2D acceleration is implemented and thus will only be loaded by default if the "via.modeset=1" kernel option is passed.
2 Comments
Related News
Linux 5.20 To Support The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen3, ThinkPad X13s Arm Laptop
Linux 5.20 To Bring New Intel & AMD Hardware Support, IO_uring Features & Much More
Linux 5.19 Features Many Intel & AMD Improvements, New Hardware Preparations
PREEMPT_RT Might Be Ready To Finally Land In Linux 5.20
ByteDance Working To Make It Faster Kexec Booting The Linux Kernel
Samsung Post Linux Patches For Trinity NPU Accelerator Driver
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FFmpeg 5.1 Released With Many Improvements To This Important Multimedia Project
Increased Use Of Windows BitLocker Is Causing Headaches For Linux Dual Booting
Linux x86 32-bit Is Vulnerable To Retbleed But Don't Expect It To Get Fixed
PREEMPT_RT Might Be Ready To Finally Land In Linux 5.20
AMD Announces Radeon Raytracing Analyzer
GNOME To Warn Users If Secure Boot Disabled, Preparing Other Firmware Security Help
KDE Plasma 5.26 Will Start Faster, Many Other KDE Improvements Abound
ByteDance Working To Make It Faster Kexec Booting The Linux Kernel