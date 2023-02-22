Mobileye Provides Khronos With An Open-Source OpenCL Tensor & Tiling Library

Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 22 February 2023 at 02:47 PM EST.
Autonomous driving technology company Mobileye has contributed to The Khronos Group an open-source OpenCL tensor and tiling library.

The OpenCL Tensor and Tiling Library is intended to be an easy-to-use, portable, and modular library to tile multi-dimensional tensors for optimized performance across heterogeneous hardware.

This library for efficient tiling and compute with tensors is published under the Apache 2.0 licenses. The OpenCL-TTL library comes complete with unit tests and code samples.

The Khronos Group announced this library and the newly open-sourced code is available as OpenCL-TTL on GitHub.
