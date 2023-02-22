Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Mobileye Provides Khronos With An Open-Source OpenCL Tensor & Tiling Library
The OpenCL Tensor and Tiling Library is intended to be an easy-to-use, portable, and modular library to tile multi-dimensional tensors for optimized performance across heterogeneous hardware.
This library for efficient tiling and compute with tensors is published under the Apache 2.0 licenses. The OpenCL-TTL library comes complete with unit tests and code samples.
The Khronos Group announced this library and the newly open-sourced code is available as OpenCL-TTL on GitHub.