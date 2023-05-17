OpenBMC 2.14 Apparently Released
OpenBMC 2.12 released last December while yesterday saw the release tagging of OpenBMC 2.13 and OpenBMC 2.14 within its central Git repository.
The overall OpenBMC release management though still seems to be in a chaotic state with the OpenBMC Wiki for releases not having been updated since 2021 when OpenBMC 2.10 was in development. Further, the OpenBMC release notes having been updated since the v2.9 release in January 2021. There's also been no announcement on the OpenBMC mailing list. Needless to say, I haven't seen any release notes or convenient details on the v2.14 changes.
While the formal OpenBMC releases have been unorganized recently, this project continues advancing and also achieving greater industry adoption such as AMD's Genoa reference server running OpenBMC in place of a proprietary firmware BMC stack.
In any event the tagged OpenBMC 2.14 is now available via GitHub for those interested.