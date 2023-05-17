OpenBMC 2.14 Apparently Released

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 17 May 2023 at 09:13 AM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS
The OpenBMC Linux Foundation collaborative project providing an open-source operating system / firmware stack for server baseboard management controllers (BMCs) is out with version 2.14. The OpenBMC release management still seems to be in a bit of disarray with OpenBMC 2.13 also having been released yesterday, but at least the code continues moving along.

OpenBMC 2.12 released last December while yesterday saw the release tagging of OpenBMC 2.13 and OpenBMC 2.14 within its central Git repository.

OpenBMC 2.14


The overall OpenBMC release management though still seems to be in a chaotic state with the OpenBMC Wiki for releases not having been updated since 2021 when OpenBMC 2.10 was in development. Further, the OpenBMC release notes having been updated since the v2.9 release in January 2021. There's also been no announcement on the OpenBMC mailing list. Needless to say, I haven't seen any release notes or convenient details on the v2.14 changes.


While the formal OpenBMC releases have been unorganized recently, this project continues advancing and also achieving greater industry adoption such as AMD's Genoa reference server running OpenBMC in place of a proprietary firmware BMC stack.


In any event the tagged OpenBMC 2.14 is now available via GitHub for those interested.
Add A Comment
Related News
Rocky Linux 9.2 Released With Intel Arc Graphics Support, AArch64 64kb Page Size Kernel
AlmaLinux 9.2 Released As Free Alternative To Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2
Alpine Linux 3.18 Released - Powered By Linux 6.1 LTS, Musl Libc 1.2.4
System76-Scheduler 2.0 Released With PipeWire Integration, Performance Optimizations
Manjaro 22.1 "Talos" Released With Various Updates
Solus Linux Plans New Direction Built Off Serpent OS
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Asahi Linux To Users: Please Stop Using X.Org
Intel Issues New CPU Microcode Going Back To Gen8 For New, Undisclosed Security Updates
Fedora Program Manager Laid Off As Part Of Red Hat Cuts
Linux Features Loved By Microsoft Engineers Working On WSL2
Failing A PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD In Less Than 3 Minutes Without Extra Cooling
Microsoft Aims For Greater Script Execution Control On Linux
System76 Making Progress With COSMIC Desktop - 10-bit Color Support Added, HDR Plans
Xfce's Wayland Compositor Code Continues Improving