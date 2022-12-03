OpenBMC 2.12 Released For This Open-Source, Linux-Powered BMC Software Stack

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 22 December 2022 at 05:09 AM EST. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
OpenBMC 2.12 has finally been tagged as the first new version since January 2021 for this open-source, Linux-powered baseboard management controller (BMC) software stack.

OpenBMC 2.12 was originally supposed to ship this summer but then the release was dragged out... Yesterday the OpenBMC 2.12 release was finally tagged on GitHub albeit still waiting for any formal announcement and no release notes even published. But given the thousands of commits since OpenBMC 2.9 was released in January of last year, there is a lot in tow with nearly two years of patches.

Most of the upstream changes though revolve around OpenBMC support work for various Meta (Facebook) motherboard support and other hyperscaler hardware. OpenBMC is becoming an increasingly viable alternative to the proprietary BMC software stacks used by many server motherboard vendors out there.


To much excitement, AMD's EPYC Genoa reference board is running OpenBMC and that has been working out very well in my testing thus far.

Those interested in the OpenBMC 2.12 sources can find the newly-tagged version via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Arch Linux Powered EndeavourOS "Cassini" Brings Desktop & Arm Improvements
OpenMandriva ROME 22.12 Platinum Candidate Released For This Clang-Built Rolling Distro
Microsoft's CBL-Mariner Linux Distro Enables HTTP2, TCP Congestion Algorithms
Armbian 22.11 Released With RISC-V 64-bit UEFI Build Support, New Arm Boards
OpenIndiana Hipster 2022.10 Released With Updates For This OpenSolaris-Derived OS
NixOS 22.11 Released With Better AArch64 Support, NVIDIA Open GPU Kernel Driver Option
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Bashes Intel's LAM - Rejected For Linux 6.2
Linux 6.2 Speeds Up A Function By 715x - kallsyms_lookup_name()
New Patches Aim To Boost Linux 9p Performance By ~10x
Microsoft Begins Providing DirectX Shader Compiler Linux Binaries
Apache SpamAssassin 4.0 Released With Many Improvements For Fighting Spam
KDE Plasma 5.27 To Provide Better Multi-Monitor Support
Xfce 4.18 Released - Much Improved File Manager, Better HiDPI, Adaptive Vsync With GLX
Debian 11.6 Released For The Latest "Bullseye" Packages