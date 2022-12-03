Happy Holidays If you have enjoyed reading the new and original content on Phoronix each and every day this year, consider showing your support by the end of year / holiday deal on Phoronix Premium. Phoronix Premium helps make operations possible while you get to enjoy ad-free viewing and multi-page articles on a single page. There have been more than 2,800 news articles and 185+ Linux hardware reviews written this year by your's truly, but unfortunately, operations remain difficult driven by extreme ad-block use.
OpenBMC 2.12 Released For This Open-Source, Linux-Powered BMC Software Stack
OpenBMC 2.12 was originally supposed to ship this summer but then the release was dragged out... Yesterday the OpenBMC 2.12 release was finally tagged on GitHub albeit still waiting for any formal announcement and no release notes even published. But given the thousands of commits since OpenBMC 2.9 was released in January of last year, there is a lot in tow with nearly two years of patches.
Most of the upstream changes though revolve around OpenBMC support work for various Meta (Facebook) motherboard support and other hyperscaler hardware. OpenBMC is becoming an increasingly viable alternative to the proprietary BMC software stacks used by many server motherboard vendors out there.
To much excitement, AMD's EPYC Genoa reference board is running OpenBMC and that has been working out very well in my testing thus far.
Those interested in the OpenBMC 2.12 sources can find the newly-tagged version via GitHub.