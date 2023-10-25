Intel Releases OSPRay Studio 0.13 With Xe GPU Acceleration Support

Building off the recent release of OSPRay 3.0 with initial GPU acceleration support, OSPRay Studio has now been updated against this new version. As a reminder, OSPRay Studio is Intel's open-source interactive visualization and ray-tracing application.

OSPRay Studio is Intel's Apache 2.0 licensed software providing a convenient application built around the OSPray rendering engine. To date it's been solely CPU-based but now with OSPRay having initial GPU acceleration via SYCL, OSPRay Studio 0.13 carries over this beta GPU support. Via new CLI arguments, OSPRay Studio 0.13 can leverage GPU acceleration with currently Intel Xe graphics hardware, including the likes of the consumer Arc Graphics hardware.

OSPRay Studio on Ubuntu Linux


The OSPRay Studio 0.13 release also adds EXR and TIFF image format support out-of-the-box, glTF handling improvements, a default HDRI map is added, and a variety of other changes. There are also various bug fixes and other enhancements to enjoy with OSPRay Studio 0.13.

More details on the OSPRay Studio 0.13 changes via GitHub. Those learning about the OSPRay Studio software for the first time can learn more at OSPRay.org.
