Intel Releases OSPRay Studio 0.11.1 For Ray-Traced, Interactive Visualizations

Back in 2020 Intel announced OSPRay Studio as an interactive, ray-traced visualizer that was added to their oneAPI software suite and powered by their OSPRay engine. Released on Monday was the latest update to this open-source program.

Last month Intel introduced OSPRay Studio 0.11 with many improvements over the prior release while also pulling in the latest OSPRay, OpenVKL, and other oneAPI components that power this cross-platform visualizer built around open standards.

This week's OSPRay Studio 0.11.1 release primarily has an assortment of bug fixes. It does though have a few fixes for some issues that came up while I was benchmarking OSPRay Studio 0.11, so it's a worthwhile upgrade there.


Those wishing to play around with OSPRay Studio 0.11.1 can find the sources on GitHub along with Windows, macOS, and Linux binaries. More information on OSPRay Studio in general can be found via OSPRay.org. Meanwhile if interested in the CPU performance out of OSPRay Studio on various hardware, over on OpenBenchmarking.org I continue running this open-source software as part of my Linux CPU benchmarks.
