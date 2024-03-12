OBS Studio 30.1 Released With AV1 Support For VA-API & PipeWire Video Capture

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 12 March 2024 at 07:32 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA
Building off last November's release of the big OBS Studio 30.0 release, OBS Studio 30.1 debuted today as the newest feature release.

OBS Studio 30.1 enables High Dynamic Range (HDR) for HEVC over RTMP support, reworked the image slideshow source handling, an option for automatic cropping to bounding box, GPU rescaling options for streaming and recording outputs, multi-track audio support for MPEGTS, and then a few really exciting features... OBS Studio 30.1 adds AV1 support for the Video Acceleration API (VA-API), AV1 support for the WebRTC/WHIP output, and lastly is video capture device using PipeWire. The AV1 improvements plus PipeWire video capture are terrific to see with OBS Studio 30.1!

OBS Studio on Ubuntu Linux


Rounding out OBS Studio 30.1 are dozens of bug fixes and various other incremental improvements. Downloads and more details on the OBS Studio 30.1 feature update via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
GStreamer 1.24 Released With Vulkan H.264/H.265 Decode & Many Enhancements
Opus 1.5 Audio Codec Able To Make Extensive Use Of Machine Learning
FFmpeg Merges DVD-Video Demuxer
WavPack Lossless Audio Compression Format Adds Multi-Threaded Encode/Decode
Linux's V4L2 VP9 Codec Kernel Code Rewritten In Rust For Better Memory Safety
Ardour 8.4 Digital Audio Workstation: Still Relying On GTK2, Adds AAF Import
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.9 Set To Drop The Old NTFS File-System Driver
Lisa Su Says The "Team Is On It" After Tweet About Open-Source AMD GPU Firmware
Fedora Workstation 41 To No Longer Install GNOME X.Org Session By Default
AMDGPU Linux Driver No Longer Lets You Have Unlimited Control To Lower Your Power Limit
Microsoft Ending Support For Windows Subsystem For Android
LXQt Desktop Now "100%" Ready For Wayland
KDE Developers Are Currently Seeing 150~200 Bug Reports Per Day
Awesome Changes Coming With Linux 6.9: Lots From Intel/AMD, FUSE Passthrough & More Rust