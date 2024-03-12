OBS Studio 30.1 Released With AV1 Support For VA-API & PipeWire Video Capture
Building off last November's release of the big OBS Studio 30.0 release, OBS Studio 30.1 debuted today as the newest feature release.
OBS Studio 30.1 enables High Dynamic Range (HDR) for HEVC over RTMP support, reworked the image slideshow source handling, an option for automatic cropping to bounding box, GPU rescaling options for streaming and recording outputs, multi-track audio support for MPEGTS, and then a few really exciting features... OBS Studio 30.1 adds AV1 support for the Video Acceleration API (VA-API), AV1 support for the WebRTC/WHIP output, and lastly is video capture device using PipeWire. The AV1 improvements plus PipeWire video capture are terrific to see with OBS Studio 30.1!
Rounding out OBS Studio 30.1 are dozens of bug fixes and various other incremental improvements. Downloads and more details on the OBS Studio 30.1 feature update via GitHub.
