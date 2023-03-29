OBS Studio 29.1 Beta 1 Released With New AV1/HEVC Streaming Over RTMP

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 29 March 2023 at 05:58 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Days after landing AV1 and HEVC streaming support over RTMP to allow game streamers and other livecasting with OBS Studio to YouTube to happen via AV1/HEVC as an alternative to H.264, OBS Studio 29.1 Beta 1 has been tagged.

OBS Studio 29.1 Beta 1 is available with this new AV1/HEVC streaming support to YouTube now in beta form as well on YouTube's server-side. HDR video support also isn't yet wired up for this AV1/HEVC streaming but may still be addressed during the 29.1 beta phase.

OBS Studio 29.1 Beta 1 also adds a DLL blocking feature for Windows, new settings for selecting the audio encoder for streaming/recording, a setting to record in fragmented MP4 and MOV formats, support for surround sound for AJA capture cards, support for ProRes 4444 (XQ) with the VideoToolbox encoder on macOS, new lossless audio recording options of FLAC/ALAC/PCM, and support for multiple audio tracks in the simple output recording mode.

OBS Studio on Linux


OBS Studio 29.1 Beta 1 also has fixes around video encoding, QVBR support for AMD AMF encoders, Python 3.11 support in scripting, and dozens of bug fixes. Also exciting for Linux users with OBS Studio 29.1 Beta 1 is adding of HEVC VA-API video acceleration.

Downloads and more details on OBS Studio 29.1 Beta 1 can be found via GitHub.
