OBS Studio Lands AV1 & HEVC RTMP Streaming Support
Opened in a pull request this weekend and already hitting OBS Studio Git is this HEVC and AV1 codec support for the Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP) implementation. This new code in OBS Studio paired with modern GPUs handling real-time AV1 encoding allows for streamers/creators to make use of AV1 or HEVC for RTMP ingestion to YouTube.
Google currently supports AV1 and HEVC RTMP ingestion as a beta feature while YouTube's current RTMP recommendation being on H.264 usage. Outside of streaming to YouTube, this functionality for OBS Studio has also been tested with FFmpeg acting as an RTMP server.
More details on this now-merged code ahead of OBS Studio 29.1 can be found via this pull request.