OBS Studio 29.1 Released With AV1/HEVC Streaming Over Enhanced RTMP

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 2 May 2023 at 05:15 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA
OBS Studio 29.1 is shipping today and it features AV1 and HEVC RTMP streaming support.

Now that there is widespread support for GPU-accelerated AV1 video encoding by all the major players and CPU-based AV1 encoding continues becoming more performant, OBS Studio 29.1 has added support to be able to stream AV1 and HEVC via RTMP to YouTube. Enhanced RTMP v1 extends the RTMP protocol to support the newer AV1 and HEVC/H.265 codecs as well as supporting HDR in the protocol, but HDR isn't yet supported as part of this new OBS Studio functionality. The YouTube integration of this AV1/HEVC streaming is also treated as beta for now. Much better than H.264 moving forward for streamers!

OBS Studio 29.1 on Ubuntu Linux


OBS Studio 29.1 also adds support for multiple audio tracks within the simple output recording, settings to select the audio encoder for streaming and recording, support for surround sound for AJA capture cards, lossless audio recording options including FLAC, AMD AV1 video encoder support for the simple output mode, and a variety of other new features and improvements. Also notable for Linux users of this popular streaming/screen-casting software is HEVC and HDR support with the VA-API encoder. Plus there are many bug fixes with OBS Studio 29.1.

Downloads and more information on the OBS Studio 29.1 feature release via OBSProject on GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Releases SVT-AV1 v1.5 With More Tuning & Optimizations
Intel Lunar Lake HD Audio & Other Sound Changes For Linux 6.4
FFmpeg Now Works With VA-API On Windows Thanks To Microsoft
Opus 1.4 Royalty-Free Audio Codec Released
VVenC 1.8 Released For Speeding Up Open-Source H.266/VVC Encoding
Sound Open Firmware 2.5 Released - Continues Adoption Of Zephyr, Adds MediaTek MT8188
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
sudo & su Being Rewritten In Rust For Memory Safety
New Intel Linux Graphics Driver Patches Allow Tuning For Up To 10~15% Better Performance
Red Hat Begins Cutting "Hundreds Of Jobs"
Linux Kernel Drama: AMD's Spectral Chicken
Linus Torvalds Cleans Up The x86 Memory Copy Code For Linux 6.4
Zlib "Next Generation" Preparing Massive Decompression Speed-Up
Valve Issues A Big Steam Beta Update With Better Overlay, Linux Hardware Acceleration
Debian 12.0 "Bookworm" Planned For Release On 10 June