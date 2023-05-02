OBS Studio 29.1 Released With AV1/HEVC Streaming Over Enhanced RTMP
OBS Studio 29.1 is shipping today and it features AV1 and HEVC RTMP streaming support.
Now that there is widespread support for GPU-accelerated AV1 video encoding by all the major players and CPU-based AV1 encoding continues becoming more performant, OBS Studio 29.1 has added support to be able to stream AV1 and HEVC via RTMP to YouTube. Enhanced RTMP v1 extends the RTMP protocol to support the newer AV1 and HEVC/H.265 codecs as well as supporting HDR in the protocol, but HDR isn't yet supported as part of this new OBS Studio functionality. The YouTube integration of this AV1/HEVC streaming is also treated as beta for now. Much better than H.264 moving forward for streamers!
OBS Studio 29.1 also adds support for multiple audio tracks within the simple output recording, settings to select the audio encoder for streaming and recording, support for surround sound for AJA capture cards, lossless audio recording options including FLAC, AMD AV1 video encoder support for the simple output mode, and a variety of other new features and improvements. Also notable for Linux users of this popular streaming/screen-casting software is HEVC and HDR support with the VA-API encoder. Plus there are many bug fixes with OBS Studio 29.1.
Downloads and more information on the OBS Studio 29.1 feature release via OBSProject on GitHub.
