NVIDIA Finally Working On A Linux Driver For Their 2017 SHIELD Controller

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 10 April 2023 at 03:00 PM EDT. 1 Comment
NVIDIA
NVIDIA launched their SHIELD "Thunderstrike" gaming controller back in 2017 and now in 2023 they are working to upstream their HD driver support for it.

NVIDIA recently published "hid-shield" driver patches for supporting NVIDIA SHIELD peripherals with the mainline Linux kernel and initially focused on supporting the Thunderstrike SHIELD 2017 controller. This HID driver gets haptics working on the controller along with additional functionality like being able to query the serial number, hardware information, firmware information, etc.

NVIDIA SHIELD controller


This HID driver gets haptics working on the controller along with additional functionality like being able to query the serial number, hardware information, firmware information, etc.

NVIDIA SHIELD Linux Kconfig


It's a bit strange to take them so long to work on this SHIELD HID driver for it to be submitted for review/upstreaming but it's out now on the kernel mailing list for those interested.
1 Comment
Related News
NVIDIA 525.105.17 Linux Driver Backports IBT Kernel Compatibility, Other Fixes
NVIDIA 530.41.03 Linux Driver Released With IBT Kernel Support, Vulkan Video
NVIDIA VA-API Driver 0.0.9 Released With YUV444 Support
NVIDIA 530.30.02 Linux Beta Driver Released
NVIDIA Publishes DLSS Super Resolution SDK 3.1, Including Updated Linux Demo
NVIDIA Vulkan Beta Adds Group Handles Extension To Help VKD3D-Proton DXR
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.4 Bringing Apple M2 Additions For 2022 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini
System76 Teases Their "Virgo" In-House Manufactured Laptop
Valve Shows A Huge Drop In Linux Gamers For March, But The Numbers Are Questionable
GTK 4.11.1 Released With Better Textures, Wayland Fractional Scaling
Early KDE Plasma 6 Development State: "It's Still Rough, But It's Usable"
Chrome 112 Released With WASM Garbage Collection Trial, CSS Nesting
Linux 6.3-rc5 Released - Looking To Be In Good Shape
PipeWire 0.3.68 Released With New RTP Session Module, Many Other Changes