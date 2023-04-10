NVIDIA Finally Working On A Linux Driver For Their 2017 SHIELD Controller

Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.

NVIDIA launched their SHIELD "Thunderstrike" gaming controller back in 2017 and now in 2023 they are working to upstream their HD driver support for it.NVIDIA recently published "hid-shield" driver patches for supporting NVIDIA SHIELD peripherals with the mainline Linux kernel and initially focused on supporting the Thunderstrike SHIELD 2017 controller. This HID driver gets haptics working on the controller along with additional functionality like being able to query the serial number, hardware information, firmware information, etc.

