NVIDIA Improving Linux NUMA Distance Interface To Enhance Performance

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 19 July 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT. 2 Comments
NVIDIA --
NVIDIA engineers have been working on NUMA distance metrics within the Linux kernel to replace the simple local/remote NUMA preference interface currently used by some drivers for NUMA-aware memory allocations. In their testing this improved NUMA distance handling is leading to "significant performance implications" for throughput and CPU utilization.

This NVIDIA work isn't part of their graphics driver effort but rather on the Mellanox networking side of the house. Tariq Toukan summed it up in the latest spin of these kernel patches:
Implement and expose CPU spread API based on the scheduler's sched_numa_find_closest(). Use it in mlx5 and enic device drivers. This replaces the binary NUMA preference (local / remote) with an improved one that minds the actual distances, so that remote NUMAs with short distance are preferred over farther ones.

This has significant performance implications when using NUMA-aware memory allocations, improving the throughput and CPU utilization.

So far the results with the Mellanox and ENIC network drivers are looking very good from NVIDIA's testing on AMD EPYC 7763 servers:


See this patch series for more details.
2 Comments
Related News
NVIDIA 515.49.10 Linux Driver Released With Vulkan Pipeline Robustness
NVIDIA 515.49.06 Linux Vulkan Beta Driver Released
NVIDIA 515.57 Linux Driver Released With Fixes, NvFBC Improvements
NVIDIA Lands AV1 VDPAU Hardware Acceleration In FFmpeg
Google's Linux Kernel Build For Stadia Adds NVIDIA Driver Support
NVIDIA Vulkan Beta Driver Updated With Open-GPU-Kernel Support, DRM Format Modifiers
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Engineers Lift The Lid On Carbon - A Hopeful Successor To C++
Fedora 37 Hopes To Have A Preview Of The New Web-Based Install UI
Xfce's Xfwm4 Sees Wayland Port With Wlroots
The Current Retbleed Performance Costs With An AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
An Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Fix Is Coming For A Very Annoying & Serious APT Problem
Oh GuC: Intel ADL-P Graphics On Linux 5.19 Will Break Unless You Also Upgrade Firmware
Retbleed: Call Depth Tracking Mitigation Eyed To Avoid IBRS "Performance Horror Show"
Igalia Working Towards Faster 2D Rendering For Older Raspberry Pi Boards