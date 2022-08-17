NVIDIA JetPack 5.0.2 Released With Production Support For AGX Orin

Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 17 August 2022 at 06:35 AM EDT.
NVIDIA this week published JetPack 5.0.2 as their updated development environment and SDK for their Arm-powered Jetson modules and developer kits.

JetPack 5.0.2 succeeds their earlier 5.0.x development releases and ships an updated board support package (BSP) paired with the Linux 5.10 kernel and makes use of an Ubuntu 20.04 LTS based file-system. JetPack 5.0.2 includes updated NVIDIA software components like CUDA 11.4, TensorRT 8.4.1, and cuDNN 8.4.1.

JetPack 5.0.2 is the first release to offer production support for the Jetson AGX Orin while continuing to support the Jetson AGX Xavier and Xavier NX series too.


NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit


This release also allows the Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit to emulate the performance of the AGX Orin 64GB / 32GB / 16GB / 8GB modules. There is also power estimator support, camera improvements. and AV1 encode/decode being exposed for the AGX Orin.

Downloads and more details on the JetPack 5.0.2 release via nvidia.com.
