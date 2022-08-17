NVIDIA JetPack 5.0.2 Released With Production Support For AGX Orin

NVIDIA this week published JetPack 5.0.2 as their updated development environment and SDK for their Arm-powered Jetson modules and developer kits.JetPack 5.0.2 succeeds their earlier 5.0.x development releases and ships an updated board support package (BSP) paired with the Linux 5.10 kernel and makes use of an Ubuntu 20.04 LTS based file-system. JetPack 5.0.2 includes updated NVIDIA software components like CUDA 11.4, TensorRT 8.4.1, and cuDNN 8.4.1.JetPack 5.0.2 is the first release to offer production support for the Jetson AGX Orin while continuing to support the Jetson AGX Xavier and Xavier NX series too.



NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit