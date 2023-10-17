Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
NVIDIA R545 Linux Beta Driver Brings HDMI Deep Color, Night Color & FB Consoles
The NVIDIA 545.23.06 beta Linux driver was just posted as what will be their next feature series. With the NVIDIA R545 Linux driver series come a number of exciting features:
- Experimental HDMI 10 bits-per-component "deep color" support can be optionally enabled using a new "hdmi_deepcolor" module parameter.
- Support for CTM, DEGAMMA_LUT, and GAMMA_LUT DRM-KMS CRTC properties that are used for the GNOME and KDE Night Color / Night Light features under Wayland.
- The NVIDIA Open GPU kernel driver support using the open-source out-of-tree kernel modules is now considered to be beta quality for GeForce and Workstation GPUs.
- Experimental support for run-time D3 (RTD3) power management for NVIDIA desktop GPUs.
- Experimental support for frame-buffer consoles provided by the NVIDIA DRM kernel driver. This will replace the Linux boot console driven by the system frame-buffer.
- Support for the NVIDIA Linux installer to allow installing the driver when an existing NVIDIA driver is already loaded.
- Support for virtual reality (VR) displays such as SteamVR when using Wayland compositors with DRM leasing support.
- Fixing Variable Rate Refresh (VRR) support under Wayland.
- Support for using NVIDIA VDPAU video decoding when running in XWayland.
- Various bug fixes and other improvements.
Overall this is quite an exciting update for the NVIDIA binary Linux driver stack. Downloads and more details on today's NVIDIA 545.23.06 Linux driver beta via NVIDIA.com.