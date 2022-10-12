NVIDIA 520.56.06 Linux Driver Released With OTA Updates For Proton/Wine NVIDIA NGX Build
With the GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards shipping today, NVIDIA has published their first R529 series Linux driver with initial support for the GeForce RTX 40 "Ada Lovelace" graphics cards.
The NVIDIA 520.56.06 Linux driver is now available with RTX 4090 series support. In addition, this NVIDIA 520 series driver implements over-the-air updates in the Proton and Wine NVIDIA NGX build for improving the Linux gaming experience.
This driver also supports a number of additional Vulkan extensions: VK_KHR_acceleration_structure, VK_KHR_deferred_host_operations, VK_KHR_ray_query, VK_KHR_ray_tracing_pipeline, VK_NV_cuda_kernel_launch, VK_NV_ray_tracing, VK_NV_ray_tracing_motion_blur, VK_NVX_binary_import, and VK_NVX_image_view_handle. The ray tracing pipeline extension support is great and the CUDA kernel launch support from Vulkan is also interesting.
The NVIDIA 520 Linux driver series also introduces various NVIDIA installer improvements (including reworked DKMS handling), a new CUDA debugger implementation for Pascal GPUs and newer, and many bug fixes.
Downloads and more details on today's NVIDIA 520.56.06 Linux driver release via NVIDIA.com.
