NVIDIA R520 Linux Driver Being Prepped For Release With New GPU Support

NVIDIA --
This should come as little surprise with the GeForce RTX 4090 series releasing this week as the first Ada Lovelace GPUs, but NVIDIA is releasing a new feature branch driver for Linux users.

Last week's release of NVIDIA CUDA 11.8 already included a NVIDIA 520 Linux driver option while NVIDIA is now in the process of releasing the v520.61.05 standalone driver.

The NVIDIA 520.61.05 Open GPU Kernel Driver sources have appeared on GitHub this afternoon. Mentioned there with the 520.61.05 tag is simply the introduction of NVIDIA H100 series GPUs. With the Open GPU Kernel Driver being production ready for workstation GPUs but not yet production-rated for consumer GPUs, it's to little surprise they just mention the NVIDIA Hopper H100 series.


The NVIDIA 520 series driver also does support the consumer RTX 40 "Ada Lovelace" GPUs. It's on Wednesday, 12 October, that the GeForce RTX 4090 is launching.

No other changes are mentioned for the NVIDIA 520 Linux driver series, but beyond the new GPU support you can also likely expect to see them picking up the latest Vulkan driver changes, whatever Wayland / GBM related enhancements they have baked, and an assortment of fixes.

I've been waiting but so far the new NVIDIA 520.61.05 driver package isn't yet resolving on NVIDIA.com but expect this new feature Linux driver to appear within the next day or so.

What else do you hope is changed with the NVIDIA 520 series Linux driver? Let us know in the forums.
