NVIDIA CUDA 11.8 Released With Hopper & Ada Lovelace Enablement, Rocky Linux 9 Support

4 October 2022
NVIDIA has released CUDA 11.8 that enables support for their latest Hopper and Ada Lovelace families of GPUs.

In addition to enabling support for the Hopper and Ada Lovelace GPU families, CUDA 11.8 is also notable for adding support for the Rocky Linux 9 and Kylin OS Linux distributions. CUDA 11.8 also marks the start of the package upgradeable CUDA being available for NVIDIA Jetson devices.

The NVIDIA CUDA 11.8 release also goes along with the introduction of the NVIDIA R520 release series for Linux users. NVIDIA should be making the 520 series Linux driver available separately from the CUDA package shortly with the Lovelace GPU support and various other new driver features.

Those wanting to download CUDA 11.8 can do so via developer.nvidia.com.
