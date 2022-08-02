NVIDIA 515.65.01 Linux Driver Released With Fixes

2 August 2022
NVIDIA today released their 515.65.01 Linux driver as the newest in the stable R515 series.

With the NVIDIA R515 Linux driver series being quite mature at this stage after adding their new open-source kernel driver option, Wayland improvements, and other enhancements, today's 515.65.01 driver is relatively quite boring.

Most significant with the NVIDIA 515.65.01 Linux driver release is improving the performance for GPUs experiencing a high number of ECC memory errors. The other fixes in this new driver include addressing a bug that caused the X.Org Server to handle when VT switching with stereo mode enabled and an issue with OpenGL applications becoming unresponsive in the SLI Mosaic mode.


The updated NVIDIA 515 series Linux driver is available for download from NVIDIA.com.

Also out today is the NVIDIA 470.141.03 as an updated legacy driver for NVIDIA Kepler era Linux users. This legacy driver update has similar fixes.
